Jeffrey calls for additional services to address drug addiction and mental health issues

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -Martin Jeffrey is running for Roanoke Mayor and says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues.

Thursday morning, he drew on his family’s experience as he made that case to reporters.

Jeffrey spoke outside the Roanoke County Courthouse in Salem, where his son faced a bond hearing.

Broderick Jeffrey was charged with more than a dozen offenses in July, after police say he attempted to fire a gun in a Roanoke County grocery store.

His father was hoping for release to a residential treatment facility, but a judge denied bond in the case.

“This happens a lot more in our community than we realize,” Jeffrey said. “There’s a lot going on around guns, drugs and mental health. And we don’t have the services we need.”

Jeffrey says he is running for Roanoke Mayor as a Virginia Independent Green Party candidate. In June, he went to court in an effort to get his name on the November ballot, and has appealed a ruling denying that request.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.