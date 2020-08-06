Advertisement

Jeffrey calls for additional services to address drug addiction and mental health issues

Roanoke candidate for Mayor Martin Jeffrey says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues
Roanoke candidate for Mayor Martin Jeffrey says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) -Martin Jeffrey is running for Roanoke Mayor and says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues.

Thursday morning, he drew on his family’s experience as he made that case to reporters.

Jeffrey spoke outside the Roanoke County Courthouse in Salem, where his son faced a bond hearing.

Broderick Jeffrey was charged with more than a dozen offenses in July, after police say he attempted to fire a gun in a Roanoke County grocery store.

His father was hoping for release to a residential treatment facility, but a judge denied bond in the case.

“This happens a lot more in our community than we realize,” Jeffrey said. “There’s a lot going on around guns, drugs and mental health. And we don’t have the services we need.”

Jeffrey says he is running for Roanoke Mayor as a Virginia Independent Green Party candidate. In June, he went to court in an effort to get his name on the November ballot, and has appealed a ruling denying that request.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blood drive honors REMS Volunteer

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Kenny Harper spent most of his life helping others. His devoted more than 35 years to Roanoke Emergency Medical Services. Next week, his friends and family are honoring that commitment, with a blood drive in his memory.

News

Park It in the Market

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Alcova Mortgage hosting fill the bus event Friday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
It's called the "Park it in the Market" school supply drive.

News

New Back to School: How the Role of School Nurses is Changing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Nurses will be the point person for Roanoke County Public Schools if any students get COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Martinsville Prepares for Virtual School Year

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Tutoring Options in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Lynchburg Learn and Play Program

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Candidate Calls For More Attention to Mental Health

Updated: 3 hours ago

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Updated: 3 hours ago
Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.

News

Roanoke City Schools Fall Plan

Updated: 3 hours ago