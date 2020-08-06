Lexington Fire Department gets weightlifting equipment from Washington & Lee

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Washington and Lee University has weighed in to help out the Lexington Fire Department

It was out with the old and in with the new as firefighters unloaded weight lifting equipment at the firehouse after it was donated by the university for the firefighters to use to work on their physical training.

The gear replaces a mish mash of equipment the department had collected in piecemeal donations.

“Firefighting can be sedentary when you’re not actually doing the job,” said Michael Kellner, a volunteer Firefighter and EMT. “And it definitely takes effort and takes support from the department and from the local population to maintain the level of fitness to keep firefighters healthy and keep us doing our job.”

Washington and Lee is replacing the equipment as part of a renovation of its fitness center on campus.

