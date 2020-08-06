Lynchburg Parks and Recreation finalizing outdoor drop-in program as schools’ virtual nine weeks begins

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As Lynchburg City Schools prepares to head into its virtual first nine weeks, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is offering a way for kids to stay on a schedule.

“We really want, again, to support our families and our kids and education and to create a sense of normalcy and routine and pattern,” said Charlotte Lester, Lynchburg Parks and Recreation neighborhood centers manager.

The department is finalizing plans for its neighborhood centers to be places where kids can go for the first nine weeks.

They’d be able to spend 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday doing schoolwork or getting exercise outside.

“[Students would] have opportunity to choose whether it’s play or whether it’s sitting down and doing some work on their Chromebook or doing paper packets or whatever they need to accomplish that day to move forward,” said Lester.

Lester also says the department is working to get meals provided through the school system.

Wi-Fi will be available for those who choose to do schoolwork while at the centers.

“We will have tents and tables set up so that people can connect with our Wi-Fi if needed as well so the kids can come and get some of their work done outside in a safe environment,” said Lester.

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation is also working on an eight-hour model that could bring kids indoors for after the first nine weeks, but those details will be ironed out based on community health trends.

