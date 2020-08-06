Advertisement

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

Eleven new police officers are sworn into the Lynchburg Police Department Thursday.
Eleven new police officers are sworn into the Lynchburg Police Department Thursday.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown police departments welcomed 11 new officers Thursday.

The Lynchburg Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony at the Miller Center.

Those new officers graduate the academy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance was restricted at this ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

Some local leaders also attended.

“You had every opportunity with everything that’s going on around the country and the negative connotation surrounding law enforcement to walk away, and you know what you did? You said, no, not me, I’m here and this is what I’m gonna do,” said Mark Jamison, Lynchburg Police Department deputy chief.

One of the graduates is a returning police officer.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Learn and Play Program

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Candidate Calls For More Attention to Mental Health

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.

News

Roanoke City Schools Fall Plan

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Entertainment

Lexington National Horse Show carries on through COVID

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
At the Virginia Horse Center, the Lexington National Horse Show is underway with some modifications.

Latest News

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation finalizing outdoor drop-in program as schools’ virtual nine weeks begins

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids could choose to either do schoolwork or get exercise four hours every day Monday through Friday.

News

Updated hurricane forecast signals an even more active 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
A very active hurricane season is forecast for 2020.

News

Very Active Hurricane Season Forecast by NOAA

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Exceptionally warm Atlantic water could fuel the tropics.

News

Martinsville assault ruled homicide after victim dies; suspect charged

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The victim in an aggravated assault case has died from injuries from the July 23 attack.

Safety

MISSING: 11-year-old boy in Halifax County

Updated: 1 hours ago
He was last reported seen in the 3100 block of Henderson Road in the community of Alton.