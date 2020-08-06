Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One of our hometown police departments welcomed 11 new officers Thursday.

The Lynchburg Police Department held a swearing-in ceremony at the Miller Center.

Those new officers graduate the academy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Attendance was restricted at this ceremony due to the ongoing pandemic.

Some local leaders also attended.

“You had every opportunity with everything that’s going on around the country and the negative connotation surrounding law enforcement to walk away, and you know what you did? You said, no, not me, I’m here and this is what I’m gonna do,” said Mark Jamison, Lynchburg Police Department deputy chief.

One of the graduates is a returning police officer.

