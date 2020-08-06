Man arrested for inciting Lynchburg riot

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police have arrested a man for throwing an explosive and inciting a riot at Fifth and Federal.

Edwin Demerly, 24, of Lynchburg is charged with conspiring to incite a riot. Police say he threw an M-80 firecracker under a car.

Police say May 31, 2020, several hours of peaceful protests near the Fifth and Federal roundabout turned violent after protesters heard a loud bang. After looking over video evidence, detectives say the bang came from the M-80.

