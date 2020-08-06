Man with outstanding warrants arrested after chase
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Lynchburg Police arrested a wanted man after a chase Wednesday.
An officer spotted Alvin Brown, 25, who had nine outstanding warrants, driving on Taylor and 18th Streets. The officer tried to pull Brown over, but Brown sped away, according to police. He drove along US 29 and stopped his car near Bransford and Tyree Streets, running off before officers arrested him.
Including the nine warrants, Brown is charged with:
- 3rd conviction felony assault and battery of family member (felony)
- Break and enter with intent to commit assault and battery (felony)
- Property damage under $1,000
- Protective order
- Two counts of assault and battery
- Capias for failure to appear on probation violation
- Two counts of failure to yield the right of way (3 counts)
- Two counts of following too closely (2 counts)
- Speeding
- Obstruction
- Eluding law enforcement (felony)
- Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle
- Six counts of reckless driving (6 counts)
- Capias for failure to appear on felony charge
