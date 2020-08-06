Martinsville assault ruled homicide after victim dies; suspect charged

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The victim in an aggravated assault case has died from injuries from the July 23 attack.

August 4, the victim, Cindera G. Martin, 68, died at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District has determined the case to be a homicide.

As a result, Randy Largen, who had already been charged with assault, has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Largen is being held without bail at the Martinsvile City Jail.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping with he investigation.

