Advertisement

Martinsville assault ruled homicide after victim dies; suspect charged

Randy Largen mugshot
Randy Largen mugshot(Martinsville PD)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The victim in an aggravated assault case has died from injuries from the July 23 attack.

August 4, the victim, Cindera G. Martin, 68, died at the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner Western District has determined the case to be a homicide.

As a result, Randy Largen, who had already been charged with assault, has been charged with First Degree Murder.

Largen is being held without bail at the Martinsvile City Jail.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation is helping with he investigation.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Learn and Play Program

Updated: 10 minutes ago

News

Candidate Calls For More Attention to Mental Health

Updated: 11 minutes ago

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Updated: 18 minutes ago
Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.

News

Roanoke City Schools Fall Plan

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Entertainment

Lexington National Horse Show carries on through COVID

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Bruce Young
At the Virginia Horse Center, the Lexington National Horse Show is underway with some modifications.

Latest News

News

Lynchburg Police Department welcomes 11 new officers

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Ceremony attendance was restricted due to the ongoing pandemic.

The New Back-to-School

Lynchburg Parks and Recreation finalizing outdoor drop-in program as schools’ virtual nine weeks begins

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
Kids could choose to either do schoolwork or get exercise four hours every day Monday through Friday.

News

Updated hurricane forecast signals an even more active 2020 hurricane season

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Meteorologist Ian Cassette
A very active hurricane season is forecast for 2020.

News

Very Active Hurricane Season Forecast by NOAA

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Exceptionally warm Atlantic water could fuel the tropics.

Safety

MISSING: 11-year-old boy in Halifax County

Updated: 1 hours ago
He was last reported seen in the 3100 block of Henderson Road in the community of Alton.