Mental health services for students returning to college

Going to college during the pandemic may add extra stress on the mental health of students going to school for the first time this fall.
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

That’s why Radford University’s counseling center is making adjustments for appointments to be more accessible.

They’re pushing tele-behavioral health sessions to help eliminate the stigma of students walking into the office or having a less personable experience by wearing masks in person.

Director Brian Lusk said it is important to offer a choice.

“They need that support and us being able to provide that support is very important,” Lusk said. “We need students to understand the importance of reaching out before it’s too late.”

The school will also be offering group and shorter 30 minute sessions.

You can read more about services offered here.

