MISSING: 11-year-old boy in Halifax County

Missing Boy in Halifax County
Missing Boy in Halifax County(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 11-year-old boy.

The boy’s name has not been released, but he is Black, 4′11″ and 130 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was last reported seen about 3 a.m. Thursday in the 3100 block of Henderson Road in the community of Alton. He was wearing grey sweatpants, a black T-shirt and a white bandanna.

Anyone with information about his whereabout is asked to call 343-476-3334.

