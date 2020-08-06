More numerous storms today and tomorrow

A series of disturbances will track across the area the next few days working with the afternoon heating to generate scattered showers and storms. Watch for scattered storms into the evening with slow-moving downpours and lightning. Watch for ponding water along the roads into the evening. Storms will likely diminish toward midnight. Today and tomorrow will be slightly more stormy than the past few days, and will also bring more clouds during the afternoon. By the weekend, high pressure pushes more tranquil weather our way with increasing sunshine and fewer storms which will lead to a weekend warm up.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY

We’ll see more clouds Thursday and Friday than we did earlier in the week keeping temperatures in the low/mid 80s. Several disturbances will keep shower and storm coverage slightly higher as well.

The isolated flood and severe threat looks slightly higher than previous days.

Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the region in “Marginal Risk” level 1 of 5 for strong storms Thursday.

Hail, gusty wind along with slow-moving downpours may lead to flooding

Storms may start slightly sooner (around noon) rather than mid-afternoon

The Storm Prediction Center has placed our area under a marginal risk of severe storms this afternoon. (WDBJ)

Main threat from any stronger storms would be pockets of hail, strong damaging wind gusts and localized flash flooding.

THE WEEKEND

A large area of high pressure builds in to start the weekend. This will bring sunshine Saturday along with fewer storms. The forecast is similar to start Sunday, however, an active jet stream may help to push a few storm complexes our way late in the weekend. It’s still too early to say for certain, but we’ll be monitoring. Temperatures climb to the low 90s once again.

Saturday will be hot and muggy with just an isolated thunderstorm. (WDBJ)