Multi-vehicle crash near Pulaski County kills at least 2 people
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - At least two people are dead after six vehicles crashed on interstate 81.
Virginia State Police responded to the accident that happened at the Wythe-Pulaski County line at 5:16 p.m.
The six vehicles involved in the crash were a mix of tractor trailers and passenger vehicles.
All northbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 87 are closed.
