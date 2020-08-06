Multi-vehicle crash near Pulaski County kills at least 2 people

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - At least two people are dead after six vehicles crashed on interstate 81.

Virginia State Police responded to the accident that happened at the Wythe-Pulaski County line at 5:16 p.m.

The six vehicles involved in the crash were a mix of tractor trailers and passenger vehicles.

All northbound lanes of I-81 near mile marker 87 are closed.

