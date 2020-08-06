Advertisement

Percentage of positive new COVID cases up slightly in VA

(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 95,867 total cases of coronavirus in the commonwealth as of Thursday morning. That’s up from 95,049 reported Wednesday, an 818-case increase. That’s up slightly from the 798-case increase seen from Tuesday to Wednesday.

3,623 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,299 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,274 reported Wednesday. 1,191,304 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.3 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.2 reported the last several days.

1,349 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Wednesday, up from Wednesday’s 1,304, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 12,635 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1.2 million seek jobless aid after $600 federal check ends

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By PAUL WISEMAN
Nearly 1.2 million laid-off Americans applied for state unemployment benefits last week, evidence that the coronavirus keeps forcing companies to slash jobs just as a critical $600 weekly federal jobless payment has expired.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Coronavirus

Rockettes cancel Christmas show due to coronavirus pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
All tickets sold for the 2020 show will be automatically refunded.

Coronavirus

MLB tightening virus protocols, including masks in dugouts

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer
The league made changes to its 2020 operations manual after outbreaks on the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals led to 21 postponements in the first two weeks of a shortened 60-game season.

Latest News

Coronavirus

With heightened COVID cases in Black, Hispanic community, Roanoke brings together leaders

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Eric Miller
Health officials say per capita COVID infection rates are particularly high in Roanoke's Hispanic community.

Politics

Facebook, citing virus misinformation, deletes Trump post

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY
Facebook has deleted a post by President Donald Trump for the first time, saying it violated its policy against spreading misinformation about the coronavirus.

National Politics

Capitol negotiators still stuck, still trying on virus aid

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
After more than a week’s worth of meetings, at least some clarity is emerging in the bipartisan Washington talks on a huge COVID-19 response bill.

National Politics

State Dept.: Russia pushes disinformation in online network

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and AMANDA SEITZ
The State Department says Russia is using social media, state-funded media and a loose network of proxy websites to amplify conspiracy theories and misinformation, most recently around the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Kaine says negotiations advancing on next round of COVID relief

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Senator Tim Kaine says negotiations on the next round of COVID-19 relief are moving forward.

College

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.