Roanoke Army reservist, pastor becomes 4th service member to die as a result of COVID-19

Image: Legacy.com
Image: Legacy.com(Legacy.com)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An Army reservist and pastor from Roanoke has been identified as the latest service member to die from COVID-19, according to Military.com.

Army Reserve spokesman Lt. Col. Simon Flake said 61-year-old Spc. Curtis Lamar Fort died July 30 from complications related to the virus.

Fort was the fourth service member and second Army reservist to die due to the pandemic, according to information from the Defense Department.

Fort was a radio and communications security repairer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2-319th Cade Summer Training Battalion in Salem. He was also a pastor; he earned his undergraduate and master’s degree from Richmond Virginia Seminary, according to his obituary.

Fort received multiple awards for his service, including an Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

According to his obituary, Fort leaves behind a wife and eight children.

Fort’s death was recorded in a tally the Department of Defense releases every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. As of Wednesday, 29,415 service members have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 70 of whom have died, according to the Pentagon. Those deaths include 44 civilian employees, 15 contractors and seven military dependents.

More than 500 service members have been hospitalized for COVID-19. Since the first military member tested positive in February, a total of 9,945 soldiers; 3,595 Marines;7,013 sailors; 4,684 airmen and 3, 887 Air and Army National Guardsmen have been diagnosed.

