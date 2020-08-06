Advertisement

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Roanoke officials say outside groups, like the United Way, and the Boys and Girls Clubs, are the ones who will need the extra staff.
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke City Public School Board will vote Tuesday, August 11, on its plan for scheduling classes this fall.

Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students would participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31. There would be in-person instruction for academically vulnerable students, which would include students with disabilities who participate in the special education setting more than half of their school day, Level 1 English Learners, and high school students from Forest Park Academy and Noel Taylor Learning Academy who may need additional support to graduate at the end of the school year.

Under the Task Force proposal, more students could return in-person for the second nine weeks as infection rates decrease. This may include a two-day-a-week in-person option for elementary students. By January, the district goal is to have in-person instruction for all grade levels four days a week. Students can also remain fully virtual for the entire school year.

Families are urged to watch this video featuring Superintendent Verletta White, addressing public concerns and answering some commonly asked questions about the latest proposal. Read the full proposal here.

The Roanoke City School Board will hold its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, August 11 at 6:30 p.m. at William Fleming High School. If you plan to attend in-person, the district asks you to practice social distancing and wear a mask. The meeting will be shown live on the district Facebook page.

