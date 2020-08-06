Seven-vehicle crash in Pulaski County kills two

PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Seven vehicles, including four tractor-trailers and three passenger vehicles, crashed in a chain reaction crash, killing two people Wednesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police responded to the scene on the northbound lanes of I-81 at 5:16 p.m.

The driver of a 2020 GMC Yukon, David Swartz, 53, of Keller, TX., died at the scene and two passengers from the same vehicle were transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver of one of the tractor-trailers, Jatinder Saini, 31, of Centreville, Va., also died at the scene.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team and Motor Carrier Safety Team responded to the scene to help with the investigation.

Charges are pending for the incident.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.