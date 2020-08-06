Advertisement

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival canceled over COVID-19 concerns

Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival
Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival(David Hungate | David Hungate)
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The 32nd Annual Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival has been canceled.

Smith Mountain Lake Regional Chamber of Commerce announced the cancellation of the event, scheduled for September 26-27 at Mariners Landing, because of concerns with COVID-19. In a release, the chamber says, “The uncertainty surrounding state regulations coupled with the ability to comply with current mandatory requirements for social gatherings dictated this decision.”

“We sincerely held out as long as possible before making a final decision but after several months of reviewing any and all possible scenarios, there truly were no sufficient options to ensure both a safe and quality event,” said Christopher Finley, executive director. “It’s heartbreaking because this is our biggest annual event to showcase Smith Mountain Lake and support the local economy but the safety of our attendees, residents, staff, vendors and volunteers remains our top priority.”

“Funds from the Smith Mountain Lake Wine Festival support our efforts to sustain operations, continue community programs and provide services to our members, promote tourism, and manage the Smith Mountain Lake Visitor Center,” said Finley. “These are challenging and uncertain times but, in the end, we chose to put people’s safety over our needs right now.”

Plans are already underway for the festival to return September 25-26, 2021.

