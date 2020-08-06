Advertisement

Suspect in Jonesville shooting taken into custody

A man is in custody after allegedly beating his girlfriend and shooting another man who tried to intervene.
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The suspect in a shooting in Jonesville was taken into custody after a man was found with life-threatening injuries.

Virginia State Police responded to a report of a shooting outside a home on the 100 block of Sugar Maple Drive. When state police arrived, the trooper found a man with a gunshot wound.

According to a press release, the trooper administered First Aid until an EMS crew arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

VSP, with the help of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting suspect was found a short distance away and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges are pending. The suspect’s name has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

