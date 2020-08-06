Advertisement

Virginia Tech Athletics Defends COVID-19 Safety Protocols

By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The school’s athletic director, Whit Babcock and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Rogers, met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss the school’s testing policies, after questions were raised by former cornerback Caleb Farley earlier this week. Nearly 250 student athletes from various sports have returned to campus in recent weeks, and the school is satisfied and confident that they are doing everything within its power to provide a safe environment.

“Preseason and out of season we are testing more than what the ACC is recommending right now,” said Rogers, “and I think that’s appropriate as well so I think, testing is a piece of this. It lets student athletes look forward to something that is coming up to enforce the behavior that we are kind of educating them on.”

Babcock added, “We are running the play that was called as best practices. While we are all anxious and watching it, I don’t know what we could do better. I’m pleased with the testing amounts and I am pleased with the results.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

College

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

College

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Sports

Former Salem broadcaster makes history as first woman to call regular season Orioles game

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
Melanie Newman graduated from Salem, and now is working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Latest News

Sports

Former Hokie Caleb Farley sheds light on opt-out: “My concern grew more and more”

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Farley described the team’s practice conditions, writing, “we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks.”

Sports

Matt Chandler holds off Brandon LaCroix to win Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The three-time champion closed out the victory at Blue Hills Golf Club on Sunday.

Sports

Senior baseball players get grand sendoff in “The Last Inning” at Salem Memorial Ballpark

Updated: Aug. 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The event consisted of four teams featuring players from 21 area high schools.

News

Big Dawg Sports Talk returns to the airwaves after 10-year hiatus

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:52 PM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
“You’re listening to Big Dawg Sports Talk with Rick Watson!” The announcer hypes.

High School

VHSL announces Phase 3 guidelines for reopening of sports and activities

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
The list includes guidelines for cleaning of facilities, how to get people safely in and out of venues, limitations on gatherings, face coverings, hygiene practices and more.

College

SEC goes to conference-only schedule, Sept. 26 start

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:50 PM EDT
The SEC's university presidents agreed on a 10-game schedule that eliminates all nonconference opponents and is set to begin Sept. 26.