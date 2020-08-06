Virginia Tech Athletics Defends COVID-19 Safety Protocols

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The school’s athletic director, Whit Babcock and Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mark Rogers, met with reporters on Wednesday to discuss the school’s testing policies, after questions were raised by former cornerback Caleb Farley earlier this week. Nearly 250 student athletes from various sports have returned to campus in recent weeks, and the school is satisfied and confident that they are doing everything within its power to provide a safe environment.

“Preseason and out of season we are testing more than what the ACC is recommending right now,” said Rogers, “and I think that’s appropriate as well so I think, testing is a piece of this. It lets student athletes look forward to something that is coming up to enforce the behavior that we are kind of educating them on.”

Babcock added, “We are running the play that was called as best practices. While we are all anxious and watching it, I don’t know what we could do better. I’m pleased with the testing amounts and I am pleased with the results.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.