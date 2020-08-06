VT, UVA football schedules released, Commonwealth Clash set for Week 2

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - ACC football schedules were released Thursday morning, and due to the pandemic, they look a little different this year.

Virginia and Virginia Tech are both set to play 11 games exclusively against ACC opponents.

UVA and Tech traditionally square off the day after Thanksgiving, but this year the Commonwealth Clash is set for Week 2.

The rivalry game is scheduled for September 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

