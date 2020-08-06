With heightened COVID cases in black, Hispanic community, Roanoke brings together leaders

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Nationwide, COVID-19 has hit black and Hispanic communities harder, and faster. Roanoke has been no exception.

“We get the reports weekly, and we see the numbers,” said city council member Trish White-Boyd.

Wednesday, White-Boyd helped bring together leaders from the black and Hispanic communities, along with health officials. The goal, she says, was doing something about those numbers by providing education, and building a connection between the city and these communities. “It’s all about saving lives. It’s about mitigating this virus,” White-Boyd said.

“We’re all collectively responsible, and it’s such a complicated issue,” said Dr. Molly O’Dell.

Dr. O'Dell was there to remind people of the basics: masks are important, people need to wash their hands, and practice social distancing.

Community leaders said they appreciated the city’s efforts, but there are obstacles to getting this information out to the community.

“To be honest, I have not seen a lot of information online, in Spanish,” said Jimmy Delgado owner of Roanoke’s Farmburgesa restaurant.

Delgado also says for the city’s undocumented community, there’s a lot of fear around getting medical care.

“They feel if they get tested, their information is going to be kept somewhere, and later on there’s going to be a knock on the door,” he said.

“We need to let this community know that it’s OK to go get a COVID test. Nobody cares who they are, where they live, where they’re from. It’s important to us that they get tested, because this is about saving lives, said Trish White-Boyd.

White Boyd says the city got important feedback Wednesday night, most notably that officials need to do more to reach out to these communities directly, and to do so through trusted leaders, including pastors.

“Tonight was a great beginning, of opening up new dialogue and resources for everybody,” said Dr. O’Dell.

