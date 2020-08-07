22 indicted on 59 drug charges in Alleghany County; two still sought

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Two of 22 people indicted by an Alleghany County Grand Jury on drug charges are still on the loose; the rest are in custody.

Alleghany County Sheriff Kevin Hall reports that July 23, officers from around the Highlands began rounding up people who had been indicted on 59 charges as part of Operation “Unmasked.”

Charges include drug distribution, selling, conspiracy and manufacturing, plus obtaining money under false pretenses and larceny.

Officers from the Alleghany Highlands Drug Task Force were assisted from officers from the Craig County Sheriff’s Office, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office, Clifton Forge Police Department and Covington Police Department.

The two still wanted are from Covington. They are Regina Angle and Michael Brewster Jr.

If you know the whereabouts of either, you are asked to call the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770 or the Drug Task Force at 540-965-6308. Your information will be kept confidential.

