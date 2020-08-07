Advertisement

A few more storms today with nice weather for the weekend

Some storms may be on the strong side this afternoon
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
A weak front will remain draped across the region through late Friday. This will be the focus for scattered showers and storms that may linger well into the evening for some areas. The storms will be slow-moving with the potential for downpours, along with a few stronger storms which may contain damaging wind gusts and hail. Any of the leftover showers and storms should be winding down shortly after midnight. The weekend is looking quieter. We should see a good amount of sunshine this weekend as highs get back to near 90 by Sunday.

FRIDAY

We expect another active day of storms with the front nearby. Models suggest storms should start firing up in the mountains around lunchtime then drifting east into the warm, muggy air. Watch for areas of ponding water as stronger storms could drop a quick 1-2″ of rain.

With a front nearby, scattered storms are possible again Friday afternoon.
THE WEEKEND

A large area of high pressure builds in to start the weekend. This will bring sunshine Saturday along with only isolated storm chances. The forecast is similar on Sunday, however a weak front to our south may try to push northward bringing a return of scattered afternoon storms. Either way, temperatures begin their climb toward 90° for a few days.

High temperatures climb to around 90 by Saturday and Sunday as the heat lingers into next week.
MONDAY & TUESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both days with an increasing chances of afternoon Thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain on the hot side as our highs stay in the 90s.

Temperatures return to the 90s this weekend and stay through a good portion of next week.
