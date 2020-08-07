Alcova Mortgage parks school bus in downtown Roanoke for school supply drive

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - School supplies were front and center in Roanoke. Alcova Mortage held its annual “Park It on the Market” supply drive for city schools Friday--the start of tax-free weekend.

If you didn’t make it Friday, you’re in luck. The bus will be back on Market Square next Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

