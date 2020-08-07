Advertisement

Altavista receives SolSmart Bronze designation

Altavista was awarded the SolSmart Bronze designation.
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - One Campbell County town is being recognized for its commitment to green energy.

That recognition comes as the town takes steps to encourage solar energy growth.

Some of those steps include reducing regulations and easing the permit process to install solar panels.

The town says the designation marks them as “open for solar business.”

“We hope that receiving that designation will show citizens as well as business owners that we are environmentally-friendly and that we definitely support alternative forms of energy,” said Sharon Williams, Altavista community development director.

The town also says the designation compliments other green measures they’re taking.

