Bedford County veteran reflects on Purple Heart Day

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - “This award is given to our service personnel wounded or killed in action in the name of the president of the United States,” said Ken Parker, Bedford Boys Tribute Center co-curator.

The Purple Heart - first dedicated by George Washington in 1782, its legacy lives on today in Clifton Krantz.

“It took a long time to realize that without the man up there, I wouldn’t be here today,” said Krantz.

Krantz, a Bedford County resident, was drafted into the Vietnam War in 1968.

He was the senior radio operator for his battalion.

But one night alongside five other men in a bunker, Krantz could feel something wrong.

“The first round that came in came through the roof of the command post that I was in and like I said - it was six of us in there and only two of us survived,” said Krantz.

An attack with rockets killed four of the five men Krantz was with, but left him alive with injuries mainly in his right foot and leg.

He would later be awarded the Purple Heart, an honor that connects him with six of the Bedford Boys - Taylor Fellers, John Schenk, Grant Yopp, Charles Fizer, Clifton Lee and Robert Tony Marsico - who were also recipients.

But Krantz feels a special connection to John Wilkes, who was married to his father’s sister.

“I never saw him, never met him, never knew him,” said Krantz. “It’s kind of like I got your back and you got my back, they had our back, he had our back years ago [on D-Day].”

Having each other’s backs and being revered by fellow country men, according to Washington.

“And he said, ‘he who wears the Purple Heart has given of his blood in the defense of his homeland and shall forever be revered by his fellow countrymen,‘” said Parker.

“Never forget the soldiers,” said Krantz. “Never forget them.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.