Blood drive honors REMS Volunteer

Friends and family honor REMS volunteer Kenny Harper with blood drive in his memory.
Friends and family honor REMS volunteer Kenny Harper with blood drive in his memory.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Kenny Harper spent most of his life helping others, including more than 35 years with Roanoke Emergency Medical Services.

Next week, his friends and family are honoring that commitment, with a blood drive in his memory.

Melissa Harper is still coming to terms with her husband’s sudden death in June, as he was recovering from the broken leg he suffered in a backyard accident.

“I say never take life for granted,” Harper told WDBJ7, ”because it can be over in a flash, just like it was for him.”

She said she is devastated by the loss, but grateful for the outpouring of love from family and friends.

“I want him to be remembered for his loving spirit,” Harper said. “I want him to be remembered for his giving spirit, loving his family, loving his friends, and also for his volunteer spirit. He believed in giving back.”

Kenny Harper’s “volunteer spirit” was reflected in his long association with Roanoke Emergency Medical Services, the only volunteer rescue squad in the city. He would rise from probationary member to President and Board Chairman.

Fellow Board member Doug Hyre said Harper was a cornerstone of the operation, a senior leader who served as a mentor to younger members.

“A kind-spirited individual who would do anything for anybody,” Hyre said. “He never met a stranger and if you were Kenny’s friend, you were his friend for life.”

Dawn Sandoval had only known Harper since 2018, but the founder of The Least of These Ministry said his contributions were important to her organization as well.

“He could do anything, fix anything build anything,” she said. “He was just truly a gifted and giving man.”

Friends and family will honor that giving spirit on Tuesday August 11 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. when the American Red Cross holds a blood drive in Kenny Harper’s memory at the REMS station on Day Avenue.

