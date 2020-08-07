Buena Vista schools hand out supplies with COVID distancing

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - Families have come here the Ramsey Center for the past four years, getting school supplies for the start of the year.

“We give out new bookbags every year,” said Superintendent Dr. John Keeler. “I guess that’s the draw, kids like new bookbags, and of course we supply paper and pencils and glue and crayons and so on.”

They do it for every student through middle school, but this year, even handing out school supplies is different.

There are masks of course, and social distancing, and the bags themselves are prepacked, instead of having the kids pick up all their supplies. They just point out the bag they would like.

“I think the kids are ready,” Keeler said. “I think this is a good activity, because the bookbags really grabs them, and once they get that bookbag, a lot of the little ones think: Well, I’m ready.”

Although, as they march out with their new bags and supplies, they’ll be facing a different world in the classroom when they come back August 31.

“A little bit different in the classrooms this year because each kid will have their own school supplies on their desk and that’s only theirs,” Keeler explained. “They can’t share with anybody.”

But all the same, they think they’re ready.

“Bring it on,” Keeler said. “So we’re hoping it works.”

