Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing girl.

17-year-old Brooke Lynn Arthur was last reported seen July 30. She has not been heard from since. She may still be in the Hillsville/Cana area.

Please continue to be on the lookout. If you have any information, contact us at 276-728-4146. Posted by Carroll County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 3, 2020

Brooke weighs approximately 115 pounds and is 5 foot 2 inches tall. She has hazel eyes and brown hair with blue tips. She also has a pierced lip.

If you see Brooke or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.

