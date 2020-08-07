Carroll Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing teen
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing girl.
17-year-old Brooke Lynn Arthur was last reported seen July 30. She has not been heard from since. She may still be in the Hillsville/Cana area.
Brooke weighs approximately 115 pounds and is 5 foot 2 inches tall. She has hazel eyes and brown hair with blue tips. She also has a pierced lip.
If you see Brooke or have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 276-728-4146.
