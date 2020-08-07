Advertisement

Centra updates policy to allow one visitor per patient

Certain areas will remain restricted to visitors
WDBJ7 photo
WDBJ7 photo(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Centra will now allow one visitor per patient, effective 6 p.m. Friday, according to the hospital.

Visitors must meet the following requirements:

“• Must be 18 or older

• Will only be allowed if they do not have COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

• Will be screened each time they enter and will be asked a series of questions and have their temperature checked

• Must wear a mask while in any building

• Should limit going in and out of care areas and buildings

• Will be expected to practice social distancing

• Will remain in patient rooms as congregate waiting rooms will remain closed

The following areas will remain restricted;

• COVID units (unless end of life care)

• Oncology units and the Centra Alan B. Pearson Regional Cancer Center; due to highly compromised immune systems

• Adult and Geriatric Psychiatric Units at VBH

• Skilled Nursing Facilities and Assisted Living Facilities (Guggenheimer, The Summit, Oakwood Health and Rehab and Fairmont Crossing)”

Centra will be helping patients communicate with family and friends through electronic means while visitation remains limited. Visit CentraHealth.com/coronavirus for more on these efforts.

