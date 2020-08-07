Covington man dies in single-vehicle crash on I-64

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Alleghany County that left one man dead.

The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. August 4, at the exit 16B offramp on westbound Interstate 64.

A Ford F-150 truck was on the ramp when it ran off the left side of the road, hit a guardrail, overturned and struck the embankment.

The driver, 40-year-old William J. Groves, of Covington, was taken to LewisGale Hospital Alleghany, where he died of his injuries.

