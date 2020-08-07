Advertisement

Danville School Board discusses back-to-school proposal

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville School Board discussed its back-to-school proposal at a meeting Thursday night.

Under the plan, all students - except for preschool - would begin the school year virtually.

The possibility of transitioning to in-person classes would be re-evaluated beginning September 15.

All students would have the option to participate in 100 percent virtual learning.

The board is encouraging parents to fill out a survey offering their input.

The school board has yet to vote on this proposal.

