Danville voters will see casino referendum on November ballot

(WDBJ)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Residents in Danville will see a referendum on their November General Election Ballots in regards to casino gaming.

Danville Circuit Court Judge Joseph Milam issued an order Thursday that officially places the referendum on the ballot for November 3.

Voters will answer this yes or no question:

“Shall casino gaming be permitted at a casino gaming establishment in the City of Danville, Virginia, at 1100 West Main Street, Danville, Virginia 24541(former Dan River Mills Schoolfield Division Site) as approved by the Virginia Lottery Board?”

The court also found the referendum is worded according to Virginia Code and properly identifies the location of the proposed casino.

The city says a copy of the order will be sent to the City Registrar, the Virginia Department of Elections and the Secretary of the Danville Electoral Board. Public notice of the referendum will also be published for three consecutive weeks leading up to election day.

Earlier in the week, City Council voted to petition the court by resolution, asking that a referendum be held. As proposed, Caesars Virginia will construct a resort at the former Dan River Mills industrial complex in Schoolfield. The project is expected to have a capital investment of more than $400 million. The city says it will create 1,300 jobs with competitive benefits packages and average annual wages between $35,000 and $47,000.

