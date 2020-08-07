Jerry Falwell taking immediate and indefinite leave of absence as President and Chancellor of LU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Jerry Falwell, Jr. has agreed to a Liberty University Board of Trustees request that he “take an indefinite leave of absence from his roles as President and Chancellor of Liberty University,” according to the university.

The leave is effective immediately.

The statement did not indicate what prompted the request by the trustees, but the announcement came after Falwell apologized for posting photos on social media that critics said were distasteful, including one that showed Falwell with his pants unzipped and his arm around a young woman.

In a radio interview with WLNI, Falwell said the photo was taken during a costume party while on vacation. “I was like ... trying to like ... I had a pair of jeans on that I hadn’t worn in a long time and couldn’t get mine zipped either,” Falwell said on the program.

The leave of absence also came a day after Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) Tweeted that Falwell resign for “appalling” behavior.

Jerry Falwell Jr’s ongoing behavior is appalling.



As a Music Faculty Advisory Board Member and former instructor @LibertyU, I’m convinced Falwell should step down.



None of us are perfect, but students, faculty, alumni and @LUPraise deserve better. — Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) August 6, 2020

Falwell has come under fire in recent months for his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic regarding students being on campus.

Some athletes also left the university in the wake of Falwell tweeting against Governor Ralph Northam’s mask mandate; using an image allegedly of Northam in blackface from Northam’s college yearbook.

At least one campus professor also resigned.

Falwell has served since 2007 as president of the Lynchburg university founded by his father, the late evangelist the Rev. Jerry Falwell.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.