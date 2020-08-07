Advertisement

Investigation finds violations in controversial parole case

Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A report from the state’s government watchdog agency says the Virginia Parole Board and its former chairperson violated state law and its own procedures in granting the release of a man convicted decades ago of killing a Richmond police officer.

Republican lawmakers made the report public Thursday, a week after the agency shared a version with the media that was almost entirely redacted.

The findings deal with the board’s decision to release Vincent Martin, who served decades in prison. The report says the board did not attempt to contact the slain officer’s family, among other violations.

Officer Michael Connors was shot in 1979 after pulling over a robbery getaway car. 

Read the full report here.

Read the statement from GOP lawmakers here.

