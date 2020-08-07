James Madison University suspends 2020 football season

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - After leaving the door open for the possibility of competing independent of Colonial Athletic Association play this fall, James Madison University suspended its 2020 football season on Friday, shifting its focus towards exploring a spring season.

The move comes amid the impending postponement of the NCAA FCS Championship, after the NCAA ruled that at least 50 percent of eligible institutions must compete in order to sponsor a championship.

As of Friday, more than 50 percent of FCS programs had already postponed their fall football seasons.

The CAA announced the suspension of football on July 17, though JMU elected to align its decision for football with the NCAA’s championship calendar and proceeded with carrying out its return-to-play operational plans, according to a release.

