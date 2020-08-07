Advertisement

JMU Greek organizations must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for events

JMU
JMU(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At James Madison University, organizations like fraternities and sororities are expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines for events.

This includes wearing face coverings, social distancing and limiting gatherings to 50 percent capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is less.

Another change is that organizations may no longer hold events off-campus.

“The events that are happening will be on campus,” Lexi Swinimer, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “In the past, all student organizations have been able to schedule events off-campus, but this gives us the opportunity to put in place more health and safety measures.”

According to Swinimer, failure to comply with COVID-19 policies could result in penalties up to and including revoking university recognition of the organization.

The university is requiring that all in-person events or activities have an accurate attendance list for possible COVID-19 contact tracing purposes. Additionally, the opportunity to attend any event or activity virtually for students who are uncomfortable or unable is required.

On-campus organization residences must follow guidelines of all on-campus housing, including barring non-residents from entering the facilities, requiring masks in all common spaces and reducing seating in all common areas.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

No stimulus checks, unemployment boost? Last-ditch virus aid talks as Trump team back to Capitol

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By ANDREW TAYLOR
A breakdown in the talks would put at risk more than $100 billion to help reopen schools, a fresh round of $1,200 direct payments to most people and hundreds of billions of dollars for state and local governments to help them avoid furloughing workers and cutting services as tax revenues shrivel.

National Politics

Postal Service loses $2.2B in 3 months as virus woes persist

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By MATTHEW DALY
The U.S. Postal Service says it lost $2.2 billion in the three months that ended in June as the beleaguered agency — hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic — piles up financial losses that officials warn could top $20 billion over two years.

National

Suspension lifted of Georgia student who took crowded hallway photo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media.

Coronavirus

Georgia high school student punished for crowded hallways picture

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A Georgia high school student says she was suspended after she posted a photo of a crowded school hallway on social media. That suspension has since been lifted.

Latest News

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFOX Staff
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

National

Texas boy delivers care packages to essential workers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Five-year-old Wilburt Coleman has been going door-to door, giving care packages to families with essential workers and those most vulnerable to the virus.

Coronavirus

Backlog leads to more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases day-to-day in Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
VDH says the increase is due to a data backlog from earlier in the week, and not a spike in cases.

Coronavirus

US adds 1.8 million jobs in a sign that hiring has weakened

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
The United States added 1.8 million jobs in July, a pullback from the gains of May and June and evidence that the resurgent coronavirus is weakening hiring and the economic rebound.

National Politics

Virus aid is in jeopardy as White House, Congress fail to reach consensus

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
It's the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Will the White House and Democrats hit a home run on a stimulus deal?

National

Were you exposed to COVID-19 at work? In most states, your employer isn’t required to tell you.

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By LEE ZURIK and MEGAN LUTHER
Employees say they were exposed to coworkers who tested positive for COVID-19 but were never informed by their employers. In most states, companies don't have to disclose cases.