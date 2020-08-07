JMU Greek organizations must adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for events

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At James Madison University, organizations like fraternities and sororities are expected to follow all COVID-19 guidelines for events.

This includes wearing face coverings, social distancing and limiting gatherings to 50 percent capacity or up to 250 people, whichever is less.

Another change is that organizations may no longer hold events off-campus.

“The events that are happening will be on campus,” Lexi Swinimer, Assistant Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life, said. “In the past, all student organizations have been able to schedule events off-campus, but this gives us the opportunity to put in place more health and safety measures.”

According to Swinimer, failure to comply with COVID-19 policies could result in penalties up to and including revoking university recognition of the organization.

The university is requiring that all in-person events or activities have an accurate attendance list for possible COVID-19 contact tracing purposes. Additionally, the opportunity to attend any event or activity virtually for students who are uncomfortable or unable is required.

On-campus organization residences must follow guidelines of all on-campus housing, including barring non-residents from entering the facilities, requiring masks in all common spaces and reducing seating in all common areas.

