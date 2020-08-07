Advertisement

Liberty Flames Open Fall Camp in Lynchburg

Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December
Hugh Freeze led his team to a bowl win over Georgia Southern back in December(WDBJ)
By Travis Wells
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Liberty Flames opened fall camp Friday in Lynchburg as head coach Hugh Freeze begins his second season on the mountain. LU is fresh off the school’s first bowl appearance, a postseason win and now the key is to keep the program’s momentum.

“We got our rings in finally a couple weeks ago,” said Flames Head Coach Hugh Freeze. “The kids celebrated. I love the fact that they say, ‘I want another one.’ That right now is kind of the measuring stick of our season, really. Our goal is to get to a bowl game and to be competitive in the games we play in on the schedule. In my mind it was kind of part of a fulfillment of a vision cast many years ago.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Roanoke private high schools juggle fall sports decisions

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Roanoke Catholic to delay fall seasons while North Cross holds out hope for games this fall.

Sports

James Madison University suspends 2020 football season

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The FCS powerhouse will shift its focus towards competing in the spring.

Sports

PGA Championship airing on CBS this weekend; watch live here

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The tournament is taking place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, with the third round Saturday and the final round Sunday.

College

VT, UVA football schedules released, Clash in the Commonwealth set for Week 2

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
The rivalry game is scheduled for September 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

Latest News

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Sports

Virginia Tech Athletics defends COVID-19 safety protocols

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Tech Clarifies COVID Testing Procedures for Student-Athletes.

College

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

College

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Sports

Former Salem broadcaster makes history as first woman to call regular season Orioles game

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Melanie Newman graduated from Salem, and now is working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Sports

Former Hokie Caleb Farley sheds light on opt-out: “My concern grew more and more”

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Farley described the team’s practice conditions, writing, “we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks.”