Liberty Flames Open Fall Camp in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -The Liberty Flames opened fall camp Friday in Lynchburg as head coach Hugh Freeze begins his second season on the mountain. LU is fresh off the school’s first bowl appearance, a postseason win and now the key is to keep the program’s momentum.

“We got our rings in finally a couple weeks ago,” said Flames Head Coach Hugh Freeze. “The kids celebrated. I love the fact that they say, ‘I want another one.’ That right now is kind of the measuring stick of our season, really. Our goal is to get to a bowl game and to be competitive in the games we play in on the schedule. In my mind it was kind of part of a fulfillment of a vision cast many years ago.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.