Load the Bus supply drive kicks off in Roanoke

You can purchase supplies at any Walmart location in Roanoke for the drive, or bring supplies already purchased into Walmart to donate.
You can purchase supplies at any Walmart location in Roanoke for the drive, or bring supplies already purchased into Walmart to donate.
By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - If you have an extra $5 - $10 to spare on school supplies, kids across the Roanoke valley could use it.

Friday, August 7 - Sunday, August 9, all Roanoke Walmart locations are collecting school supplies for the annual school supply drive: Load the bus.

Typically there is a school bus parked outside the Clearbrook Walmart. That can’t happen this year due to COVID, but bins are at every register for items. Supplies needed range from glue sticks to paper, scissors, pens, pencils, even backpacks.

Monetary donations will also be accepted. All money collected will go toward purchasing school supplies for those in need.

Roanoke City Schools, Roanoke County Schools and Salem Schools are all partnering to make this drive happen, and distribute the supplies evenly.

According to Chuck Lionberger with Roanoke County Schools, because of the pandemic, the need is greater than ever, even for students who will be learning virtually this year.

Last year, Load the Bus brought in $20,000 worth of school supplies.

