Advertisement

Longtime Fiddlers Convention M.C. Harold Mitchell dies at 82

Harold Mitchell, longtime emcee at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, died early Wednesday at the age of 82.
Harold Mitchell, longtime emcee at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax, died early Wednesday at the age of 82.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -Harold Mitchell wasn't a professional musician, but his passion for bluegrass and old-time music kept him at center stage.

The longtime master of ceremonies at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax died early Wednesday. He was 82.

Mitchell was a popular radio announcer in the region, but he was best known as a skilled emcee, who welcomed musicians onto the stage at Galax for 40 years, and hosted concerts with many of the biggest names in bluegrass.

We last interviewed him in 2012.

“I want to be good, wherever I’m performing,” Mitchell told us, “whether it’s a thousand people out there, I want to be a thousand people good. If it’s ten, I want to be ten people good. And I enjoy all of them.”

Mitchell had been in poor health for about three years. He was buried in Felts Cemetery, following a private family service.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Blood drive honors REMS Volunteer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Kenny Harper spent most of his life helping others. His devoted more than 35 years to Roanoke Emergency Medical Services. Next week, his friends and family are honoring that commitment, with a blood drive in his memory.

News

Jeffrey calls for additional services to address drug addiction and mental health issues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Martin Jeffrey is running for Roanoke Mayor and says we need to do more to address drug addiction and mental health issues. Thursday morning, he drew on his family’s experience as he made that case to reporters.

News

Park It in the Market

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Alcova Mortgage hosting fill the bus event Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
It's called the "Park it in the Market" school supply drive.

Latest News

News

New Back to School: How the Role of School Nurses is Changing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
Nurses will be the point person for Roanoke County Public Schools if any students get COVID-19.

News

Martinsville Prepares for Virtual School Year

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Tutoring Options in Roanoke

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Lynchburg Learn and Play Program

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Candidate Calls For More Attention to Mental Health

Updated: 4 hours ago

Education

Roanoke City Public Schools will vote Tuesday on fall plan

Updated: 4 hours ago
Under the modified plan, adjusted after the board looked at COVID-19 infection rates in the city, most students will participate in virtual instruction for the first nine weeks beginning August 31.