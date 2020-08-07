Longtime Fiddlers Convention M.C. Harold Mitchell dies at 82

GALAX, Va. (WDBJ) -Harold Mitchell wasn't a professional musician, but his passion for bluegrass and old-time music kept him at center stage.

The longtime master of ceremonies at the Old Fiddlers Convention in Galax died early Wednesday. He was 82.

Mitchell was a popular radio announcer in the region, but he was best known as a skilled emcee, who welcomed musicians onto the stage at Galax for 40 years, and hosted concerts with many of the biggest names in bluegrass.

We last interviewed him in 2012.

“I want to be good, wherever I’m performing,” Mitchell told us, “whether it’s a thousand people out there, I want to be a thousand people good. If it’s ten, I want to be ten people good. And I enjoy all of them.”

Mitchell had been in poor health for about three years. He was buried in Felts Cemetery, following a private family service.

