Mama Crockett’s Donuts opens for child care

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A child care center in Rockbridge County got some tasty help Friday.

The popular Mama Crockett’s cider donuts wagon was just outside Lexington, drawing crowds for a day, when ten percent of their sales went to Little Magnolias Child Care.

They've made some adaptations to the business because of COVID, including a donuts box slide to reduce contact between the workers and customers.

“COVID has been really a big problem,” said Mark Gibson of Mama Crockett’s Donuts. “We’ve done a lot to try to compensate with that. We’ve made a little donut chute slide to try to create some distance and things like that, but overall we still have so many people coming and buying donuts every day.”

Traffic was busy at the roadside lot all morning.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.