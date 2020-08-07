Martinsville man, reported missing, found dead in Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man who had been reported missing has been found dead in a crash.

Virginia State Police found the wreckage Thursday afternoon on River Road, just west of Shady View Road in Henry County.

Police say Tyshawn Williams, 24, had been driving a Mercury Milan and ran off the side of the road; he over-corrected, went down an embankment, hit a tree and overturned. The location of the vehicle made it hard to see from the road, according to police, who say the crash happened Sunday, August 2.

His family reported him missing shortly after the crash, which remains under investigation.

