Murder suspect Michael Brown to face murder trial this year after mental evaluation

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The man accused of killing his mother’s boyfriend will face a murder trial later this year.

Michael Brown, 22, is accused of murdering Rodney Brown last year. Brown appeared in court by video Thursday for an attorney advisement and arraignment hearing.

Last month, a Franklin County grand jury indicted Brown on the following charges: felony first degree murder; use of a firearm in the commission of a felony; felony breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor except assault and battery or trespass while armed with a deadly weapon; felony larceny of a firearm; use of a firearm while committing burglary; felony credit card theft of Rodney Brown; and felony breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny while armed with a deadly weapon.

According to court officials, Brown is ordered to complete a mental evaluation before the trial.

The trial is set for Dec. 14.

Rodney Brown was killed in Hardy Nov. 9, 2019. Michael Brown, a deserted Marine, led police on a manhunt that lasted 18 days before he was found in the attic of the home where the murder took place.

