One person dead following crash in Charlotte County

(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Charlotte County.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident near Highway 59 and Ingleside Lane. The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The VSP Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

