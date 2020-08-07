One person dead following crash in Charlotte County

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person is dead following a crash in Charlotte County.

Just before 11 p.m. Thursday, Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle accident near Highway 59 and Ingleside Lane. The crash involved a tractor trailer and a passenger vehicle.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The VSP Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the investigation.

