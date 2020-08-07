Advertisement

One person killed in late-night Henry County crash

(WCAX)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Henry County.

Police responded to the crash involving three vehicles at 11:33 p.m. Thursday in the 6600 block of Fairystone Park Highway.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

The crash is under investigation to determine the cause.

