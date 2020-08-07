Advertisement

PGA Championship airing on CBS this weekend; watch live here

PGA champtionship / Harding Park
PGA champtionship / Harding Park(CBS Sports)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Professional Golf Association Championship airs on CBS this weekend.

The tournament is taking place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, with the third round Saturday and the final round Sunday.

Watch the tournament live here.

You can see it Saturday, August 8 from 4-10 p.m. Eastern and Sunday the 9th from 3-9 p.m.

