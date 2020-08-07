Radford restaurants talk best practices with leaders

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

Officials have an eye on local COVID-19 cases as students head back to Radford University.

On Thursday, business owners had a chance to talk about best practices after the city passed an ordinance earlier this week limiting groups to 50 people.

“That’s a good question, what are we going to do?” said Mayor David Horton.

He called the meeting along with Councilwoman Jessie Foster to open the floor to businesses and see what questions they have and how the city can work with them.

“We just wanted to start the conversation of instead of being potentially locked in as the problem, let us help be part of the solution,” said BT’s co-owner Kelsi Jones.

Kelsi and Todd Jones are the co-owners of BT’s. They’ve had procedures in places for months preparing for the return of Radford University students. When you enter their restaurant, they’ll take your temperature and provide you with a mask if you didn’t come with one already.

“The customers have been very understanding because they love coming to BT’s and if we end up having to be shut down because we’re not social distancing or we have a large outbreak, then they’re not going to be able to come,” Todd said.

Business owners expressed concerns about how to enforce a masking policy. Many worried about the city enforcing a masking ordinance. Horton said that’s not the city’s goal as long as cases don’t dramatically rise.

“The health department can’t suspend your permit because of that but as a business you know I would say we really need people to put masks on,” said New River Health District Director Dr. Noelle Bissell. “I’m hopeful that the tide is changing and more and more people are getting on board with doing it and finding that it’s not that big of an ask.”

“You’re not running an adult daycare either,” Foster said. “I think part of the conversation is just being realistic, having realistic expectations as to what you can do once they’re inside.”

Bissell said to encourage masking as much as possible in restaurants especially when people leave their seats to walk around.

“Everything’s not totally locked down with our students, but we’re providing guidance and we’re providing answers to help people make good choices,” Horton said.

The New River Valley Public Health Taskforce is working to launch a campaign NRV wide to help with consistent messaging. Business owners at Thursday’s meeting also suggested tabletop sign reminders to keep encouraging folks to follow guidelines.

“None of these restrictions are anything that we want, but we are trying to be our best to help the community stay healthy,” Kelsi said.

“This virus isn’t going anywhere for a little while, and so really it’s incumbent upon us to do everything we can do to minimize risk,” Horton said. “We’re all on the same team so we have a consistent message that works across our community.”

At Monday’s council meeting, Radford University representatives are expected to speak about messaging that has been pushed to students upon their return.

