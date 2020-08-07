Advertisement

Roanoke crash involving motorcycle leaves one man dead

Fatal Crash on Loudon Avenue/Photos courtesy Brian Moore
Fatal Crash on Loudon Avenue/Photos courtesy Brian Moore(Brian Moore)
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is dead following a Roanoke crash involving a motorcycle Thursday.

Roanoke Police say they responded to the intersection of 17th Street NW and Loudon Avenue NW around 5:45 p.m.

Officers found a man lying in the road next to a motorcycle, while another vehicle was stopped nearby. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

Police say the vehicle was being driven east toward the intersection while the motorcyclist was traveling west. The motorcyclist crossed into the vehicle’s lane and was hit.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating, police say, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call 540-344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the message with “RoanokePD.”

