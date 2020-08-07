Advertisement

Roanoke private high schools juggle fall sports decisions

Roanoke Catholic to delay fall seasons while North Cross holds out hope for games this fall.
Willis Field at North Cross School
Willis Field at North Cross School(WDBJ)
By Anthony Romano
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the start of the school year rapidly approaches, two of Roanoke’s private high schools are having to make tough decisions as it relates to a fall sports season.

“Without having those Friday Night Lights, and the camaraderie and the school spirit that fall sports really brings to the start of every new school year—it’s hard to describe,” said Roanoke Catholic athletic director Matt Peck.

Peck confirmed the Celtics will follow a similar model to the VHSL plan, pulling the plug on fall sports while exploring the possibility of moving them to later in the school year.

“It’s especially sad for those athletes because I know that they want to get out there,” said Peck. “They want to be active. They want to represent our school. They just want to play, and here we are, another sports season that’s basically done in by COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, at North Cross, athletic director Blair Trail isn't ready to rule out a fall sports season for the Raiders.

“Athletics is a huge part of a North Cross School education and so we are doing everything we can to continue with a fall program,” she said. “We’re trying to find as many games, matches, meets that we can and sort of forge ahead.”

Trail said, recently, the biggest challenge has been finding opponents to schedule. She estimated less than 30 percent of VIC/BRC programs are still willing to participate in a fall season.

She also said boarding schools have been more inclined to schedule only other boarding schools, where COVID-19 testing regulations are more uniform amongst each other.

Despite the challenges, Trail says no fall sports are currently off the table for North Cross.

The back-up plan if no games are played this fall would be similar to the VHSL and Roanoke Catholic model.

“We just hope our parents understand we’re doing what’s best for our kids and sometimes it’s out of our hands,” Trail said. “Athletic directors, we want nothing more than to be watching our kids play right now, so we’re doing everything we can.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

James Madison University suspends 2020 football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
The FCS powerhouse will shift its focus towards competing in the spring.

Sports

PGA Championship airing on CBS this weekend; watch live here

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The tournament is taking place at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, with the third round Saturday and the final round Sunday.

College

VT, UVA football schedules released, Clash in the Commonwealth set for Week 2

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT
The rivalry game is scheduled for September 19 at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

National

Signs ominous and hopeful as college sports hangs in balance

Updated: Aug. 6, 2020 at 7:24 AM EDT
|
By Associated Press and RALPH D. RUSSO
The NCAA Board of Governors handed off any decision on whether to hold championships for fall sports such as soccer and lower-level football to each division.

Latest News

Sports

Virginia Tech Athletics defends COVID-19 safety protocols

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:55 PM EDT
|
By Travis Wells
Tech Clarifies COVID Testing Procedures for Student-Athletes.

College

UConn becomes 1st FBS team to cancel football season because of coronavirus

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 4:48 PM EDT
|
By PAT EATON-ROBB
UConn canceled its 2020-2021 football season Wednesday, becoming the first FBS program to suspend football because of the coronavirus pandemic, as other schools had taken the Huskies off their schedules and the governor was reluctant to allow UConn to travel to states with high infection rates.

College

Big Ten football season set to begin on Labor Day weekend

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:37 PM EDT
|
By Associated Press
Under the revised schedule, teams will play conference opponents they originally were set to meet and will have one additional cross-division game.

Sports

Former Salem broadcaster makes history as first woman to call regular season Orioles game

Updated: Aug. 5, 2020 at 10:31 AM EDT
|
By Josh Birch
Melanie Newman graduated from Salem, and now is working with the Baltimore Orioles.

Sports

Former Hokie Caleb Farley sheds light on opt-out: “My concern grew more and more”

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
Farley described the team’s practice conditions, writing, “we were like 100-deep in our indoor facility, no masks.”

Sports

Matt Chandler holds off Brandon LaCroix to win Roanoke Valley Match Play Championship

Updated: Aug. 2, 2020 at 7:41 PM EDT
|
By Anthony Romano
The three-time champion closed out the victory at Blue Hills Golf Club on Sunday.