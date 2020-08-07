Advertisement

Roanoke’s new combined 811 and e911 Center officially opens

By Ashley Boles
Published: Aug. 7, 2020 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s taken almost two years to the day, from the ground breaking to the ribbon cutting, to open a new 31,000-square-foot facility on Blue Hills Drive.

Mayor Sherman Lea attended both events. Thursday, he began the speeches, before the ribbon was cut. The $16 million facility will house Roanoke’s 811 center and E911 Center.

“This is our call center floor. We have police that’s up here to the left, and we have the fire dispatchers that will sit to the right,” said Sonya Roman, the manager of the 911 center during a tour we took of the building Tuesday.

The new open setting is a stark contrast to the basement of the municipal building, where Roanoke’s 911 calls have been answered for decades. Roman, who has worked in the center for the last 14 years, showed off some of the older equipment, which is memorialized in frames, right by the new conference space. A reminder of the past and what this building represents.

“The brains and the technology that has been basically put into this building, we have a great data center and it will afford us the opportunity to continue the level of service that we have provided throughout the years,” said Roman.

Several measures of comfort have been added as well such as quiet rooms and ergonomic desks, which are on both sides of the facility.

“Whenever I would do an orientation for new hires, I would talk about the safety sensitivity of what we do in this organization, how we’re no different than a 911 center,” said Rick Pevarski, the founding president and CEO of Roanoke’s 811 center.

You may know the numbers 811 as what you dial before you dig, but Pevarski emphasized the importance of the three digits.

“It can be anything from you putting in a mailbox, bushes, to major highway construction.”

Work inside the facility for 811 employees commenced at the start of 2020, as the building was actually finished in December. But in March, the building emptied due to COVID.

Features inside include an open workspace with a view and a shared gym, even engraved furniture from local shop, Twist N Turns.

But ultimately the combined space will provide a partnership the city hasn't seen before: two safety driven services, together as one.

