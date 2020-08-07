Rockbridge Historical Society prepares displays on local soldiers

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, the Rockbridge Historical Society is preparing artifacts from two Purple Heart veterans for display.

One of the men, Eugene Sweet, returned to Rockbridge County after being wounded in Italy, while the other, Leroy Miller, died when his bomber was shot down over Belgium.

Each man’s family brought the Historical society are variety of artifacts from the men’s lives and service in World War II.

“In providing an individual profile, people can identify. That was my high school, that was my church, that was my grandparents’ neighbor,” said RHS Executive Director Eric Wilson. “And it gets attention in a way when you can provide not just a face that gives you a heartwarming or heartbreaking story, but one that really has relevance to a particular community.”

Displays will go up in the Lexington and Natural Bridge libraries.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.